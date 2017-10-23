After grandson's death, Carl Brewer refocuses campaign on Kansas agency he says failed him

2:37 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines Pause

2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

2:35 Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

0:47 David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

2:21 Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

0:16 Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners