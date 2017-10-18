Under Brownback, Kansas government kept shrinking. ‘We’ve got a lot of damage to repair’

More Videos 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come Pause 0:31 Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:59 Fungal Disease Awareness: Think Fungus! 2:13 Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 1:25 Check out these ghoulish Halloween decorations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:27 Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane? 0:45 Cuonzo Martin: Fan energy, excitement is great 0:43 Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come Non-university state employees in Kansas have shrunk about 25 percent between 2002 and 2016. Here's a closer look at the numbers. Non-university state employees in Kansas have shrunk about 25 percent between 2002 and 2016. Here's a closer look at the numbers. Neil Nakahodo and Kelsey Ryan The Kansas City Star

Non-university state employees in Kansas have shrunk about 25 percent between 2002 and 2016. Here's a closer look at the numbers. Neil Nakahodo and Kelsey Ryan The Kansas City Star