Attorney and Kansas City mayoral candidate Stephen Miller Submitted by Stephen Miller

KC mayor’s race gets more crowded as lawyer announces his bid

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

October 17, 2017 5:54 PM

Kansas City lawyer Stephen Miller is joining a growing crowd of candidates eying the mayor’s office in 2019.

Miller, a longtime lawyer in Kansas City whose practice focuses on litigation and construction law, was a 2009 appointee to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission by Gov. Jay Nixon.

“For seven years, I was involved in leading the Missouri Department of Transportation, which from a budget standpoint is as big as the City of Kansas City,” Miller said in an email to The Star.

“The time I donated to the people of Missouri inspired me to bring that experience to my hometown. I am filing so I can get started with the process. I want to build on Kansas City's momentum but make it better for everyone.”

He becomes the sixth candidate to form a campaign committee. He’s the second candidate who is not currently on the Kansas City Council announce a mayoral run; Phil Glynn said two weeks ago he would seek the city’s highest office.

Others who have filed campaign committees are Jolie Justus, Scott Wagner, Jermaine Reed and Scott Taylor. Others, both on the council and off, are expected to join the race. Current Mayor Sly James, who is in his second term, cannot run for a third.

Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt

