Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know

    As Kansas City officials campaign for next month’s ballot proposition to approve creation of a new single-terminal KCI, they must also push back against the notion that they have allowed the existing airport to go to seed — as a strategy to spur passage of the $1 billion project. (Music: Poppers and Prosecco Kevin MacLeod, incompetech.com)

As Kansas City officials campaign for next month’s ballot proposition to approve creation of a new single-terminal KCI, they must also push back against the notion that they have allowed the existing airport to go to seed — as a strategy to spur passage of the $1 billion project. (Music: Poppers and Prosecco Kevin MacLeod, incompetech.com)
Bill Turque and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment.

The ACLU readies for a fight over stricter voting laws

The ACLU readies for a fight over stricter voting laws

The American Civil Liberties Union kicked off “Let People Vote” on Sunday at the Lied Center in Lawrence. The effort is aimed at opposing stricter voting regulations, which backers say will prevent voter fraud but which critics say is unnecessary and ultimately meant to suppress otherwise legal voting.