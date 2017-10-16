Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a day before visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with a bipartisan delegation to assess the destruction. The House is on track to deliver disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a day before visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with a bipartisan delegation to assess the destruction. The House is on track to deliver disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a day before visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with a bipartisan delegation to assess the destruction. The House is on track to deliver disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Government & Politics

House Dems choose a 2018 villain, and it’s not Trump

By Alex Roarty

aroarty@mcclatchydc.com

October 16, 2017 4:00 AM

House Democrats think they’ve found a Republican to demonize during next year’s midterm election, and it’s not Donald Trump.

In a nod to the Republican president’s enduring popularity with his white working-class base, Democrats are preparing a campaign that focuses just as much on Paul Ryan, the GOP speaker of the House whose own standing with Trump voters has suffered as Republicans struggle to pass major legislation through Congress.

Democrats say the Republican lawmaker better represents a dysfunctional Washington — especially in an election where the party will fight in conservative-leaning districts where Trump performed well just a year ago.

“On the battlefield we have, we have to target districts where Donald Trump performed quite well and talk to people about Speaker Ryan,” said Tyler Law, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of House Democrats. “A message about establishment Washington Republicans is very powerful and does not alienate voters.

“Speaker Ryan is going to be huge factor in the midterm election,” Law added. “There’s no question about that.”

More Videos

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Pause
How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 2:40

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position 1:32

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

  • Trump, Ryan talk next steps for Obamacare repeal

    President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke at the White House Thursday after the House pushed through a health care bill, the first step to repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Trump, Ryan talk next steps for Obamacare repeal

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke at the White House Thursday after the House pushed through a health care bill, the first step to repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The White House

Already, the DCCC has conducted polling and focus groups to test attacks against the House speaker. Earlier this month, the committee released a national TV ad targeting Ryan and radio ads that targeted 11 Republican congressmen in battleground districts.

The DCCC isn’t the only major Democratic group planning to go after Ryan, either: House Majority PAC, a prominent Super PAC supportive of House Democratic candidates, has launched a website critical of Ryan. House Majority PAC’s president even Tweeted the results of polls conducted in a dozen districts that showed Ryan more unpopular than Trump.

“We’ve given this guy a free pass for too long,” said Charlie Kelly, House Majority PAC’s executive director. “This guy owns the Republican brand. He owns the agenda. He's the face of that.”

Plotting a political strategy 13 months before the election is often fraught, and Democrats concede it’s too early to guarantee that Ryan takes a starring role next year in the party’s TV ads, the most important part of a candidate’s strategy. And regardless of Ryan’s own unpopularity, Trump will still loom largest over next year’s races — particularly in affluent suburban battlegrounds where he’s least popular.

But the Democrats’ new approach is representative of an emerging political strategy in 2018, when both Republicans and Democrats are dead-set on demonizing the other side’s leaders. Republicans have used House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as a campaign tool for years, most recently during a June special election in Georgia against Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff.

Now Democrats are ready to play turnabout, not just with Ryan but with former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon and even potentially Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.

For House Democrats, the attacks on Ryan are a way for the party to rebut attacks against Pelosi and highlight the most polarizing parts of the GOP’s agenda, such as the party’s deeply unpopular health care bill.

They also say they plan to use Ryan as a symbol of bipartisan dislike of Washington, keenly aware it’s a message that could resonate with Trump supporters disappointed in the GOP-controlled Congress.

“Voters understand that Republicans have full control of Washington and are getting nothing done,” said Law, who called the Wisconsin Republican “the face of Washington dysfunction.”

Non-partisan polls paint a grim picture of Ryan’s popularity: A national survey in May from Quinnipiac University found just 27 percent of voters held a favorable view, compared to 54 percent who held an unfavorable view. In the poll, Ryan was actually less popular than Pelosi. (Thirty percent of voters said they had a positive view of the San Francisco lawmaker.)

Still, turning a lawmaker like Ryan, even one who’s speaker of the House, into a national boogeyman isn’t an easy task. Republicans did it to Pelosi, but only after spending tens of millions of dollars on TV ads over the course of several elections.

Indeed, Republicans, in dismissing any concern about Ryan-themed attacks in 2018, pivoted directly to the Democratic leader — expressing confidence they can win in a battle between of profiles the Midwestern Ryan and West Coast Pelosi.

“This is less a political strategy and more a strategy about easing mounting pressure on Nancy Pelosi to step down from leadership," said Jesse Hunt, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s political arm.

More Videos

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Pause
How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 2:40

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position 1:32

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

  • Ryan on NFL protests: We shouldn't do it on the anthem

    House Speaker Paul Ryan weighed in on the NFL protests on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Here's his response.

Ryan on NFL protests: We shouldn't do it on the anthem

House Speaker Paul Ryan weighed in on the NFL protests on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Here's his response.

Speaker.gov

Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Pause
How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 2:40

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position 1:32

Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

  • Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

    The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment.

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

View More Video