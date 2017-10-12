Missouri senator who wished for Trump’s assassination compares him to Hitler in meme

The Democratic Missouri state senator who said she “made a mistake” when she wished for President Donald Trump’s assassination posted a meme Thursday that implies he’s a Nazi.
The meme parodies a recent controversial ad by Dove that showed a black woman shedding a dark-colored T-shirt to reveal a white woman underneath.
So uh... #Dove – what’s happening here? pic.twitter.com/v0PzdtWTBc— Chasity (@chasityscooper) October 7, 2017
The meme posted by Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal of University City shows Trump shedding his T-shirt to reveal he’s Adolph Hitler underneath.
Some people took her to task on Twitter.
Shame on you.— Julie Maaske (@JAMaaske) October 12, 2017
Sad when you, as a leader, stoop to this kind of stuff. Grow up.— n (@Quillingbee) October 12, 2017
The Star reached out to Chappelle-Nadal for comment and has not heard back.
Chappelle-Nadal faced down calls from Republicans for her resignation after her controversial assassination comment on Facebook. She deleted the comment, which was posted on her private Facebook page — which is not open to the public — and publicly apologized, saying, “I made a mistake. And I’m owning up to it.”
She said she had posted the comment out of frustration with the “trauma and despair” Trump had caused with his statements after the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va.
Trump said “both sides” were to blame for the violence that left counterprotester Heather Hyer dead.
“The way I responded this morning was wrong,” she told The Star in August about her assassination comment. “I’m frustrated. Did I mean the statement? No. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. The president is causing damage. He’s causing hate.”
