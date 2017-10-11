Missouri isn’t in compliance with the federal Real ID Act, a 2005 law setting minimum standards for licenses.
Missouri isn’t in compliance with the federal Real ID Act, a 2005 law setting minimum standards for licenses. File photo
Missouri isn’t in compliance with the federal Real ID Act, a 2005 law setting minimum standards for licenses. File photo

Government & Politics

Missouri gets grace period for Real ID license compliance

Associated Press

October 11, 2017 3:51 PM

Missouri has more time to comply with stricter identification requirements under the Real ID Act.

The Department of Homeland Security is giving Missouri a grace period through Jan. 22, 2018 as it reviews the state's request for another extension. The last extension expired Tuesday.

At issue is a federal law with tougher proof-of-identity requirements needed at airports, some federal facilities and military bases.

Some Missouri lawmakers worried about privacy pushed back against compliance with the federal law for years. But a new Missouri law that took effect in August will give residents the option to get compliant driver's licenses or other ID cards.

Department of Revenue spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy says the agency asked for an extension through March 2019 as the state works to make those compliant licenses available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

    Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer was light on policy details this week when asked about a school finance ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court.

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision
Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing
KC Mayor Sly James sings at Knuckleheads 1:34

KC Mayor Sly James sings at Knuckleheads

View More Video