As vote on new KCI terminal nears, project developer has yet to kick in for campaign

More Videos 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision Pause 2:11 Sen. McCaskill cites Kansas' tax 'experiment' in attacking Trump tax plan 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 2:00 New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the Kansas City Council’s pick in September for the design and construction of a proposed single terminal KCI, recently released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the Kansas City Council’s pick in September for the design and construction of a proposed single terminal KCI, recently released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. Monty Davis and Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star

Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the Kansas City Council’s pick in September for the design and construction of a proposed single terminal KCI, recently released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. Monty Davis and Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star