Brownback teases big news and speculation flies. It was a single pardon

A single pardon.
After 24 hours of speculation, Gov. Sam Brownback took what his office had teased as “unprecedented” action by a Republican governor in recent memory and pardoned a former Liberal man now living in Colorado. He denied 72 other requests for clemency.
The announcement deflated several other theories that had put lawmakers and political observers on edge over the past day.
Some thought Brownback was about to appeal the Kansas Supreme Court’s school funding ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Others wondered if he was about to make some kind of personal announcement or political statement.
And yes, the speculation did include pardons. But talk almost always centered on the possibility of a large-scale pardoning that would mirror what former President Barack Obama did in the waning days of his presidency when he commuted the sentences of hundreds of federal inmates.
Instead, Brownback issued his first pardon as governor.
He pardoned Mark Schmitt, who was convicted of felony theft in 1994 – the result of a false insurance claim amounting to $1,551.64. Schmitt was 19 at the time and was sentenced to probation and restitution. He had maintained a record of good conduct in the years since and a district court had expunged his conviction.
"This request for clemency was unanimously supported at all levels of the process. He has demonstrated he is a man of character, having already paid his debt to society, having had his criminal record expunged, and having worked through the process of requesting a pardon, and proving the worthiness of his request at every step," Brownback said.
Former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius granted one pardon, while former Gov. Mark Parkinson issued four.
According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, a pardon does not erase someone’s criminal conviction or allow them to say they have not been convicted of a crime. It can free someone from prison or parole, however.
One prominent theory before the announcement was that Brownback would disclose an appeal of last week’s school funding court decision. Such a move would have represented a dramatic development.
The state Supreme Court ruled last week that a new funding formula put in place by lawmakers this spring – and signed by Brownback – falls short. Lawmakers expect they will have to put additional money into schools, perhaps $600 million or more.
The possibility of appealing a school funding ruling is not new.
"It’s like Haley’s comet. That rumor comes around every once in a while," said Alan Rupe, an attorney for school districts who sued the state over the funding formula.
Twitter was full of guesses and snark in the windup to the announcement.
One person tweeted an animation of Judge Judy impatiently tapping on her watch after the announcement was about 20 minutes late. Another joked that Brownback would reveal all schools will now be funded by bake sales and cake walks.
Someone wondered if Brownback was leaving politics and joining a Grateful Dead cover band.
"If I were going to join any band, it would be @KansasBand," Brownback tweeted, referencing the rock band Kansas.
