‘Truth needs to come out.’ Republican lawmaker tells Trump to release all JFK assassination documents

Almost 54 years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, one North Carolina representative believes there is much more for the American people to learn about his death.
Rep. Walter Jones, a Republican who represents much of eastern North Carolina, wants the Trump administration to make all documents relating to the assassination public before the end of October in accordance with the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.
“I think a lot of things we’ll learn, we don’t know now. I really do,” Jones said.
Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963 has become fodder for conspiracy theorists during the last half-century, many of whom dispute the government’s conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing the president with shots fired from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Despository.
The Warren Commission reached that conclusion in an 888-page report produced in 1964.
“I want the truth to come out. The truth needs to come out,” Jones said.
Jones said he is working to connect with Roger Stone, an informal adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump and author of the 2013 book “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.” Stone, too, wants the documents released.
“Stone is a big supporter of the truth,” Jones said.
Per the 1992 act, the president has the “sole authority to require the disclosure or postponement” of the records after a set of procedures and reviews.
Stone tweeted at Jones on Friday morning.
“I know CIA Director (Mike) Pompeo is urging the President to delay release of these records for another 25 years,” Stone said in a statement urging the release of the records. “They must reflect badly on the CIA even thought virtually everyone involved is long dead ”
Jones introduced two House resolutions this week, one to allow for the full release of all remaining documents held by the National Archives and Records Administration and another to commend the NARA for working to release those records by Oct. 26. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, filed companion resolutions in the Senate.
“It’s time to reveal what happened that awful afternoon in 1963. Transparency in government is critical not only to ensuring accountability, it’s also essential to understanding our nation’s history,” Grassley said in a statement. “Americans deserve a full picture of what happened that fateful day in November 1963. Shining a light on never-before-seen government records is essential to filling in those blank spaces in our history.”
