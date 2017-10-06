Kansas City Mayor Sly James
Kansas City Mayor Sly James John Sleezer File photo
Kansas City Mayor Sly James John Sleezer File photo

Government & Politics

KC mayor goes on a ‘rant for the day’ on Las Vegas shootings

By Bill Turque

bturque@kcstar.com

October 06, 2017 9:20 AM

Before bringing down the gavel Thursday on the first Kansas City Council meeting since the Las Vegas massacre, Mayor Sly James offered brief but bitter and despairing comments on gun violence.

“Every time we go through this we set a record,” said James, referring to the 59 deaths at a country music festival. “More and more people get killed and more and more people are disgusted and less and less is done.”

James has been outspokenly critical of Missouri gun laws during his six years in office, traveling to Jefferson City annually to lobby the Republican-controlled legislature for tighter restrictions. Last year, he angered GOP lawmakers by describing them as poised to “double down on stupid” by cutting training and permit requirements to carry a concealed gun in public.

“As we are fairly helpless to do anything about the gun laws in this state, it should not be lost on us that these things are escalating,” James told the council. “And we have a country so divided on so many basic issues and everybody is armed, and everybody is tense, that we can expect more of the same.”

More Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Pause
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:38

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 4:50

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 5:08

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 4:01

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

In final game, Ned Yost tells Eric Hosmer 'you're what legends are made of' 2:30

In final game, Ned Yost tells Eric Hosmer 'you're what legends are made of'

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal 0:45

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 0:32

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

  • Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

    WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

James said he remained committed to sensible gun laws. But without limiting access to firearms, especially to the young, the city was likely to remain plagued by “slow motion mass murder.” There have been 152 homicides in the Kansas City metro area so far this year.

“I don’t think we ought to ever forget that the most common instrumentality of death and mayhem, particularly in the African American community, is a gun in the hands of an idiot. And we don’t seem to do anything about keeping guns out of the hands of idiots.”

With that, James adjourned the meeting.

“That’s my rant for the day,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

View More Video