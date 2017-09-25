President Trump retweeted a post about Army Ranger Pat Tillman in his feud with the NFL over patriotism. Tillman was killed by friendly fire, and the Army tried to cover it up.
President Trump retweeted a post about Army Ranger Pat Tillman in his feud with the NFL over patriotism. Tillman was killed by friendly fire, and the Army tried to cover it up. Twitter
President Trump retweeted a post about Army Ranger Pat Tillman in his feud with the NFL over patriotism. Tillman was killed by friendly fire, and the Army tried to cover it up. Twitter

Government & Politics

Trump uses Pat Tillman — killed by friendly fire — in patriotism feud with the NFL

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

September 25, 2017 12:54 PM

President Donald Trump is catching shade for embracing the example of Army Ranger Pat Tillman in Trump’s feud with the NFL over patriotism and respect for the flag.

Trump retweeted a post by @jayMAGA45 that featured a photo of Tillman, a former football player who enlisted in the Army in 2002 and was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2004.

“He fought 4our country/freedom,” the tweet said. “#StandForOurAnthem #Boycott NFL.”

Tillman played for the Arizona Cardinals before quitting the NFL and enlisting in the Army following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

But Tillman might not be the best poster boy to enlist in Trump’s crusade against football players who he says are disrespecting the flag by “taking a knee” and refusing to stand for the national anthem.

For one thing, Tillman was killed by friendly fire, a fact the Army tried to cover up. Not the kind of episode that makes an American swell with pride.

For another thing, Tillman reportedly was critical of President George W. Bush and thought the Iraq war, in which he served, was “so f----ing illegal.” Tillman was to meet with anti-war author Noam Chomsky when he returned home.

Reporter and administration critic Glenn Greenwald tweeted that Trump had “crassly exploited (Tillman) in defense of his war against the right to dissent.”

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Life expectancy declines 1:50

Life expectancy declines

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 3:09

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests 3:30

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 0:11

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

Alexa Ard / McClatchy

After Trump in January announced a travel ban against people from Muslim countries, Tillman’s widow, Marie, posted on Facebook that “this was not the country he (Pat) dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Life expectancy declines 1:50

Life expectancy declines

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 3:09

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests 3:30

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 0:11

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video