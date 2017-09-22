Bob Dole hospitalized for low blood pressure, spokeswoman says

A spokeswoman says former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is hospitalized for low blood pressure.
Dole spokeswoman Marion Watkins said Friday that the 94-year-old former Kansas senator has been hospitalized since Sept. 13 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C.
“He’s been dealing with low blood pressure and had a procedure this morning… We’re just hoping for a speedy recovery,” Watkins said.
Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, tweeted a request for prayers. He then tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”
Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. I hope to be home sipping a cosmo in a few days. https://t.co/V9ezzlPbE8— Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 22, 2017
Kelly Arnold, the state chair of the Kansas Republican Party, called Dole’s lighthearted reaction to his hospitalization typical of the Kansas icon’s personality.
“He has that very witty sense of humor. Every time I’ve seen him and talked to him he’s always got that humor and charm,” Arnold said.
Dole served in Congress for 35 years before leaving the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton. Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.
Dole was the only former Republican nominee to attend last year’s Republican National Convention when President Donald Trump accepted the party’s nomination. He has also maintained an active role in Kansas Republican politics, helping elevate freshman U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall’s campaign against incumbent Tim Huelskamp last year.
Contributing: Bryan Lowry of the Kansas City Star
Comments