Former U.S. Senator and World War II veteran Bob Dole spoke in 2004 at the dedication of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Former U.S. Senator and World War II veteran Bob Dole spoke in 2004 at the dedication of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. File photo KRT
Former U.S. Senator and World War II veteran Bob Dole spoke in 2004 at the dedication of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. File photo KRT

Government & Politics

Bob Dole hospitalized for low blood pressure, spokeswoman says

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 11:56 AM

TOPEKA

A spokeswoman says former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is hospitalized for low blood pressure.

Dole spokeswoman Marion Watkins said Friday that the 94-year-old former Kansas senator has been hospitalized since Sept. 13 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C.

“He’s been dealing with low blood pressure and had a procedure this morning… We’re just hoping for a speedy recovery,” Watkins said.

Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, tweeted a request for prayers. He then tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”

Kelly Arnold, the state chair of the Kansas Republican Party, called Dole’s lighthearted reaction to his hospitalization typical of the Kansas icon’s personality.

“He has that very witty sense of humor. Every time I’ve seen him and talked to him he’s always got that humor and charm,” Arnold said.

Dole served in Congress for 35 years before leaving the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton. Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.

Dole was the only former Republican nominee to attend last year’s Republican National Convention when President Donald Trump accepted the party’s nomination. He has also maintained an active role in Kansas Republican politics, helping elevate freshman U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall’s campaign against incumbent Tim Huelskamp last year.

Contributing: Bryan Lowry of the Kansas City Star

More Videos

Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April 1:10

Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April

Pause
KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 0:58

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape

Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 0:33

Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy

How a 'glitch' was affecting Missouri's Keno game 1:46

How a 'glitch' was affecting Missouri's Keno game

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band 2:25

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band

Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce 1:55

Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce

Deadly shooting in KCK 1:06

Deadly shooting in KCK

Royals' Jakob Junis not trying to put pressure on himself in last month of season 1:24

Royals' Jakob Junis not trying to put pressure on himself in last month of season

Watch: Suspect steals thousands of dollars in candy from convenience store 0:57

Watch: Suspect steals thousands of dollars in candy from convenience store

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? 2:13

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus?

  • Former Sen. Bob Dole returns home to Kansas for a visit

    Former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas returned home April 22, 2014, to the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus and thanked his supporters for his years spent in office.

Former Sen. Bob Dole returns home to Kansas for a visit

Former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas returned home April 22, 2014, to the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus and thanked his supporters for his years spent in office.

Monty Davis madavis@kcstar.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April

View More Video