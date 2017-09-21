Edgemoor wins key vote: Now the future of KCI is up to the full council

The Edgemoor development company moved closer Thursday to a deal to build a new $1 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport.
The airport and finance committees jointly voted 7-1 to endorse the Maryland-based developer. Councilman Lee Barnes Jr. voted no.
But the real test was yet to come when the full council meets Thursday afternoon. It will take nine votes to be brought to a vote and then seven to pass.
If Edgemoor is approved by the full council, negotiations will then begin on a memorandum of understanding detailing how the new terminal will be designed, built and financed.
If that is successful, the whole concept of whether to redo KCI will go before the voters of Kansas City on Nov. 7.
Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate has outlasted Burns & McDonnell and two other candidates who vied for the job.
Barnes said he was not satisfied that Edgemoor would be committed to local hiring promises.
Councilman Dan Fowler said he had wanted hometown Burns & McDonnell to get the work, but he also wanted the city proceed with this “vital development project.”
Mayor Sly James said he trusted the judgment of the airport contractor selection committee, which ultimately gave Edgemoor the nod.
“Everybody doesn’t have to love it, but we do need to move on,” James said.
Councilman Jermaine Reed said the whole process so far had come with a lot of static that had obscured the picture of moving forward with a new airport.
Councilman Quinton Lucas said he was grateful to all four entities that submitted airport proposals to the city.
Lucas, Reed, James and Fowler voted yes for Edgemoor along with Councilmembers Jolie Justus, Teresa Loar and Kevin McManus. Councilman Scott Wagner was absent.
The selection of a terminal contractor has been plagued by controversy and confusion. In May, The Star revealed secret negotiations between Mayor James and Burns & McDonnell over a plan to privately finance a new terminal. The city did not issue a request for proposals, the usual public sector procurement practice.
After taking heavy criticism for the no-bid venture, the city solicited proposals, and received responses in late July from three firms in addition to Burns & McDonnell: Edgemoor, AECOM and Jones Lang LaSalle.
The Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell launched an unusual media campaign, with slickly-produced television ads featuring George Brett touting the “hometown team.” It also signed more than a dozen leading minority and women-owned firms to exclusive agreements
Tensions between the mayor and the council over transparency grew as James threatened to file ethics complaints against members who publicly discussed closed meetings on the project. Scuffling continued through the summer and into the fall.
AECOM accused the selection committee of tilting the scales for Burns & McDonnell. Councilwoman Jolie Justus, a member of the selection team, was hit with an ethics complaint alleging a conflict of interest because her law firm, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, represented Burns & McDonnell in a lawsuit over problems with a runway it built at the Branson airport.
Burns & McDonnell accused Charles Renner, the Husch Blackwell attorney advising the council on the selection process, of an interest conflict because he represented Edgemoor in a University of Kansas project last year. Neither charge was substantiated.
The selection committee announced its choice of Edgemoor on Sept. 6. It said Burns & McDonnell had been disqualified because its financing proposal violated the city’s bond ordinance. Burns & McDonnell protested vehemently, contending that it had the only funding mechanism that could pass legal muster under state law. It also criticized the panel for selecting an “out-of-town” developer.
