Where are the women? Crowded field for Kansas governor is one big men’s club

Where are the women? Tracing the decline of female candidates in Kansas Kansas has a history of electing women to positions of power, but women are noticeably absent from the crowded race for governor. This video includes photos from the Associated Press and music "The Army's March" by MMFFF/CC BY 4.0. Kansas has a history of electing women to positions of power, but women are noticeably absent from the crowded race for governor. This video includes photos from the Associated Press and music "The Army's March" by MMFFF/CC BY 4.0. Leah Becerra and Bryan Lowry The Kansas City Star

