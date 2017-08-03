KC Council backs plan to slow skyrocketing water bills

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:57 Five things to know about Kansas City's skyrocketing water and sewer bills Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:05 KU Cancer Center announces National Cancer Institute designation renewal 1:35 Watch Megan Day win on "Chopped Grill Masters" 2:15 Coach's was more than just a bar, it was Mike Darby's legacy 2:58 Royals manager Ned Yost always has his bullpen on his mind 4:44 Tour of Olathe West High School 2:35 KU's Sheahon Zenger on Italy: 'If you're going to go to one city, go to Rome' 1:24 Beware of fake eclipse glasses 1:50 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives-updated Aug. 1 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kansas City's water bills have continued to increase at a fast rate, but the City Council hopes it can alleviate the skyrocketing costs. Rain garden photo and water bill data from Kansas City Water Services. Neil Nakahodo and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star

Kansas City's water bills have continued to increase at a fast rate, but the City Council hopes it can alleviate the skyrocketing costs. Rain garden photo and water bill data from Kansas City Water Services. Neil Nakahodo and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star