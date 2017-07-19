Kobach makes claims of noncitizen voters in Kansas as he takes national stage

More Videos 8:31 Meet the teen candidates running for governor of Kansas Pause 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 2:35 Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 0:35 Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters 1:28 KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:18 Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 0:22 Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway 2:20 Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kris Kobach: Trump's false claim about millions voting illegally is 'absolutely correct' The Kansas Secretary of State is a vocal supporter of the president-elect. This video was published November 30, 2016. The Kansas Secretary of State is a vocal supporter of the president-elect. This video was published November 30, 2016. Hunter Woodall The Kansas City Star

