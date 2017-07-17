Horsley at City Hall: Jazz festival bounced checks, more Westport development

It’s the dog days of summer, with a somewhat slower pace but still news to report. The City Council gets an update this week on the Kansas City Jazz Festival’s financial challenges, plus the council is expected to vote on another big Westport development.
Monday, July 10
The 18th and Vine Development Policy Committee meets at 4 p.m. at the Gem Theater, 1615 E. 18th St., and will review property management proposals to improve the district.
Tuesday, July 11
The City Plan Commission meets, beginning at 9 a.m., 26th floor City Hall. The agenda includes a proposal to privatize some Westport streets, but that discussion has been postponed again and won’t happen. Other interesting items on the agenda include Sunflower Development Group’s multi-unit residential proposal near Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Wednesday, July 12
The City Council holds committee hearings and agendas are here.
The council’s Finance and Governance Committee meets, 8:30 a.m. 10th floor of City Hall and will get an update on challenges with bounced checks for musicians at this year’s Kansas City Jazz Festival in the 18th and Vine Jazz District.
Thursday, July 13
MainCor holds a luncheon listening session, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its offices, 3215 Main Street, to talk about progress, concerns and a strategic plan for the coming year.
The City Council is expected to vote on an expansion plan for Manor Square in Westport involving a 215-unit apartment tower, a 120-room hotel and a rooftop garden above the parking garage.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments