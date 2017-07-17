Kansas senators’ disagreement on health care bill highlights GOP struggle

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Pause 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 2:54 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol 1:33 Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians 1:11 Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 3:08 Missouri AG Josh Hawley didn't say no when asked if he's considering Senate run 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has consistently voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in recent years, held a town hall in Palco, Kan., a town with a population of less than 300. Jonathan Shorman The Wichita Eagle

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has consistently voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in recent years, held a town hall in Palco, Kan., a town with a population of less than 300. Jonathan Shorman The Wichita Eagle