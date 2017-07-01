Patriotism soars during Merriam ‘Flags 4 Freedom’ display

Downtown Merriam was filled with 1,500 American flags Saturday for Independence Day.
Every year, volunteers place rows of flags at Merriam Marketplace, the Irene B. French Community Center and along Merriam and Johnson Drive. The flags — in a display called Flags 4 Freedom — will be on display through July 8.
Community members can donate $15 and receive a yellow ribbon in honor of a family member or friend who served in the military. Each ribbon is attached to a flag.
“It’s amazing to see how many families come to the Flags 4 Freedom event,” Susan Hayden said. Hayden’s father served in the military.
