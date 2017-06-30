Kansas legislative leaders challenge Kobach to explain corruption claim

A panel of legislative leaders said Friday they plan to send a letter to Secretary of State Kris Kobach, asking him to explain his recent campaign claims of corruption in Topeka.
The move was brought forward by Rep. Scott Schwab, an Olathe Republican, and agreed to during a meeting of the Kansas Legislature’s legislative coordinating council.
The committee includes the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Kansas House and Senate.
Kobach, a Kansas Republican, launched his campaign for governor earlier this month and in his kickoff decried what he called a culture of corruption in Topeka.
He’s also called for term limits as part of his campaign promise to target what he sees as corruption in politics.
“Topeka has a culture of corruption,” says Kobach’s campaign website. “Part of the problem is that some in Topeka have just been there too long.”
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, said recent quotes from Kobach make it seem like he has knowledge of corruption inside the Legislature.
“If there’s some corruption in either the Legislature or the administration and he’s aware of it, he needs to let us know and we’ll give him a hand in rooting it out,” Denning said.
Kobach’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about lawmakers asking him to explain his corruption claims.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
