Reps. Kevin Yoder, Lynn Jenkins of Kansas criticize Trump’s attack on MSNBC host

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins chastised President Donald Trump for derogatory tweets about an MSNBC host’s appearance Thursday, saying that the president should work to empower women instead.

Trump and White House social media director Dan Scavino launched a series of tweets attacking MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Thursday morning. The president said that the “Morning Joe” hosts speak badly about him and then in a pair of tweets said that the cable hosts came “to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me” and that Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Jenkins, a Topeka Republican who is not seeking re-election, responded about an hour later. “This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women,” Jenkins said.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, an Overland Park Republican, also spoke against Trump’s tweets, saying that these “mean-spirited attacks don’t help us come together as Americans.”

Yoder and Jenkins have both criticized Trump’s words before but have consistently supported his legislative agenda. Jenkins has voted with Trump 100 percent of the time since his inauguration, according to a vote tracker by FiveThirtyEight. Yoder has voted with Trump 97.1 percent of the time, according to the tracker.

Several Twitter users pressed both lawmakers on what actions they would take to hold the president accountable. Others pointed to her vote for the GOP health care bill, which critics say weakens health care protections for women.

“Thank you for speaking out, @RepLynnJenkins. But beyond words, what will you DO?” one user asked Jenkins.

“So do something about it!!!” another tweeted at Yoder. “There are ample opportunities to flex your muscle as a legislative branch!!!!”