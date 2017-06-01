Government & Politics

June 1, 2017 7:05 PM

Kansas’ tax collections drop in May; budget shortfalls total $889M through June 2019

The Associated Press

Kansas says it collected $1.9 million less in taxes than anticipated in May.

The Department of Revenue reported Thursday that the state took in $441 million in taxes, compared with a projection of $443 million. The shortfall was 0.4 percent.

The state saw a small surplus in tax collections in April and the department noted that the state remains on track to meet projections for the current budget year. The state has collected about $5.2 billion in taxes since the fiscal year began in July 2016.

The projections were set in a fiscal forecast issued last month.

Lawmakers are working on proposals to raise taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools. With Thursday’s report, the state’s budget shortfalls total $889 million through June 2019.

Government & Politics