Johnson County lawmaker suffers heart attack

A Johnson County lawmaker suffered a heart attack this past weekend but is expected to return to work in the near future, according to the House minority leader’s spokeswoman.
Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, a Prairie Village Democrat, was still in the hospital as of Monday morning, said Heather Scanlon, the spokeswoman for the House minority leader’s office.
“The thing he’s most worried about is getting back here to vote on education finance,” she said.
Stogsdill, a 69-year-old former educator, was elected to the House last fall.
His campaign focused on increasing education funding in Kansas.
Stogsdill is not expected to return to work at the capitol until at least next week, Scanlon said.
