Lynn Horsley at City Hall: KCI, minimum wage, streetcar expansion

Burns & McDonnell’s proposal to build and finance a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport is bound to get more scrutiny throughout this coming week. Plus, Kansas City will study the implications of the Missouri General Assembly’s last-minute act to preempt the city’s higher minimum wage. And a reminder that time is running out for eligible voters to apply for a ballot in the streetcar expansion election.
Monday, May 15
Checking for further information on the pros and cons of Burns & McDonnell’s proposal to build and finance improvements at KCI.
Checking to see the implications of the Missouri General Assembly’s act on its final day in session last Friday to preempt Kansas City’s higher minimum wage ordinance.
The Smart City Advisory Board meets at 9 a.m., 11th floor conference room of City Hall, to do ongoing planning for Smart City technology innovations. This will include a data-use demonstration of a “pothole predictor,” and digital inclusion discussion.
The Parking Policy Review Board meets from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will take up a variety of parking requests and enforcement options.
The Board of Police Commissioners holds another community meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the selection of a new Kansas City police chief. Tonight’s meeting is at Avila University, Whitfield Conference Room, 11901 Wornall Road.
Tuesday, May 16
The City Plan Commission meets beginning at 9 a.m., 26th floor of City Hall, and will take a number of important proposals, including a controversial plan by Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences to demolish the Colonial Court apartments as part of a major campus expansion plan.
The Liquor Control Board of Review will conduct a hearing at 9 a.m. at the Health Department’s Biery Auditorium, 2400 Troost Avenue in regard to the revocation of the retail sales-by-drink, retail-sales-by-drink Sunday license and the 3 a.m. closing permit of the Smuggler’s Inn, 1650 N. Universal Ave. This property has had a lot of issues related to liquor control.
The Board of Police Commissioners holds its third and final community meeting on the new police chief selection process from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mohart Multi-Purpose Center, Room 121, 3200 Wayne Avenue.
Wednesday, May 17
The City Council’s committees meet and agendas are here.
Thursday, May 18
A memorandum of understanding between Kansas City municipal government and Burns & McDonnell may be introduced at today’s City Council meeting, so we’ll see what details it provides and get more information on how much public input this agreement will have.
A reminder that applications are due by 5 p.m. May 23 for people to vote on proposed streetcar expansion, heading south on Main Street to the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Eligible voters living within the streetcar expansion district must apply to the Jackson County Circuirt Court for a mail-in ballot. The election will be held later this summer.
