Trump signs executive order to prevent computer hacking

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? Pause 2:16 Excerpts from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' white house news briefing 2:08 Kansas business owner gives pet names to burglars caught on camera 2:44 Going to school in the Shawnee Wal-Mart 0:23 Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 2:37 'Snatched' (Official trailer) 3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Trump's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert outlined some parts of an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks on May 11, 2017. The White House