Missouri Gov. Greitens plays a role in delaying federal pesticide rules

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens helped persuade the Environmental Protection Agency to delay new rules that would have set age and training requirements for people applying restricted-use pesticides, according to joint releases from Greitens’ office and the federal agency.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Thursday that the agency would delay for 12 months new rules for restricted-use pesticides, which would establish a minimum age of 18 and stricter training requirements for people who apply restricted-use pesticides. The rules had been crafted under President Barack Obama’s administration.
The rules were meant to “reduce the likelihood of harm from the misapplication of toxic pesticides. Pesticide use will be safer with increased supervision and oversight,” according to the EPA’s January announcement of the new rules.
Pruitt said in a release that the extended timeline would give the agency time to consult with states and receive feedback from farmers and ranchers. The release notes that Pruitt met with Greitens to discuss the new rules.
“Administrator Pruitt proved today that the old way of doing business at the EPA is over and done with. We presented them with a problem, and they took quick action to begin fixing it,” Greitens said in a statement.
“Missouri farmers have waited a long time for common sense government, and now it’s on its way,” he said. “I’m grateful for this new leadership, and look forward to continuing to work with this administration to curb regulations that are killing jobs and hurting our farmers. It’s time for government to get out of the way and let our farmers farm.”
