Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Baseball academy update, Bannister environmental cleanup

Community meetings this week will provide an update on the Urban Youth Baseball Academy development in Parade Park, the Bannister Federal complex cleanup, and the cost of water task force recommendations.
Plus, as the Missouri General Assembly’s session winds down this week, we’re still watching to see if legislators will act on pre-empting Kansas City’s higher minimum wage law or addressing the Real ID issue with Missouri’s drivers’ licenses at KCI airport. It’s questionable whether they can resolve these thorny issues before the session ends May 12.
Monday, May 8
The 3rd City Council District holds a meeting, 6 p.m., at the Gregg Klice Community Center near 18th and Vine. The meeting will include an update on the city’s general obligation bond projects and the Urban Youth Baseball Academy under construction in Parade Park.
The Board of Police Commissioners holds a community meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the selection of a new Kansas City police chief. The meeting is at Maple Woods Community College, Arbor Room, Campus Center (CC10), 2601 NE Barry Road. Public meetings are planned at other locations on May 15 and 16.
The South Kansas City Alliance also holds a community meeting at 6 p.m. at South Patrol Station, 9701 Marion Park Drive, and will get an update on general obligation bond projects for South Kansas City, as well as an update on plans for Mid-Continent Libraries and the Kansas City Zoo.
Tuesday, May 9
The Board of Police Commissioners holds its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m., Police Headquarters, 1125 Locust St. We’re hearing that the important police staffing study, looking at how police employees could be deployed more effectively, could come in the June meeting.
The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners holds its regular meeting at 2 p.m. at Park Headquarters, 4600 E. 63rd Street Trafficway.
After a year of work, Kansas City’s cost of water service task force plans to polish recommendations to try to address Kansas City’s water and sewer rate increases. The group meets from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bruce Watkins Center, 3700 Blue Parkway.
Wednesday, May 10
The City Council’s committees meet and agendas are here.
Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend and Kansas City Area Transportation Authority President Robbie Makinen address the KC Downtowners luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the downtown library.
Thursday, May 11
A public informational meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. about the investigation of environmental contamination at the Bannister Federal Complex in south Kansas City. Officials will also present proposals for a multi-year cleanup plan. The meeting is at the Center High School cafeteria, 8715 Holmes Road.
