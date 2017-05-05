With NIH funding expanded, Moran looks to steer money to KU research

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office Pause 1:47 Claire McCaskill discusses GOP health care plan 3:30 Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who joined an enemy team 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 1:21 Watch 'handmaids' protest at Missouri Capitol 2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer 1:12 Ned Yost on Ian Kennedy's rough start, injury 1:44 Why a Kentucky Derby hat needs the thrill factor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran met with researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center Friday to talk about increased funding for the National Institutes of Health and steering those dollars to KU research projects. amarso@kcstar.com