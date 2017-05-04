Government & Politics

May 04, 2017 5:06 PM

Congress members from area talk about their GOP health bill vote — and people react

By Andy Marso

amarso@kcstar.com

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, Overland Park Republican:

“Today, I voted to fix our broken health care system, choose markets over mandates, innovation over regulation, & patients over bureaucrats.”

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, Topeka Republican:

“The current healthcare system is not working — as noted by the countless Kansans who have called, emailed, written and met with me since Obamacare went online in 2013. While this legislation is a start, it is far from reaching the President’s desk, and in the coming weeks, I will continue to listen to your thoughts regarding this important issue and share them with my colleagues to ensure they are heard in Congress.”

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Kansas City Democrat:

“This is a very cruel bill, but I will continue to fight against this monstrosity and to protect healthcare coverage for all Americans.”

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, Tarkio Republican:

“Over the last 6 years, I’ve voted to repeal part or all of Obamacare over 60 times. Now, we finally have a chance to pass a repeal bill that cannot be vetoed by the President. And we can do that while repealing Obamacare’s numerous fines and taxes, giving Americans over $900 billion in tax relief.”

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Harrisonville Republican:

“AHCA is the first step towards building a fair system that empowers Americans, not the government, to make their own health care decisions.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office

Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office 1:23

Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office
House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 0:47

House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill
First look: Obama Presidential Center 1:01

First look: Obama Presidential Center

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos