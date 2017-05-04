Congress members from area talk about their GOP health bill vote — and people react

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, Overland Park Republican:
“Today, I voted to fix our broken health care system, choose markets over mandates, innovation over regulation, & patients over bureaucrats.”
@RepKevinYoder As a resident of your district, I look forward to doing whatever I can to make sure you never hold public office ever again.— Jeff Brack (@jeffbrack) May 4, 2017
@RepKevinYoder You removed protections for pre-existing conditions, passed a law you haven't read, and refused to wait for a @USCBO report on impacts— Matt Walje (@Matt_Walje) May 4, 2017
U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, Topeka Republican:
“The current healthcare system is not working — as noted by the countless Kansans who have called, emailed, written and met with me since Obamacare went online in 2013. While this legislation is a start, it is far from reaching the President’s desk, and in the coming weeks, I will continue to listen to your thoughts regarding this important issue and share them with my colleagues to ensure they are heard in Congress.”
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Kansas City Democrat:
“This is a very cruel bill, but I will continue to fight against this monstrosity and to protect healthcare coverage for all Americans.”
@repcleaver @s_webber Cruel is mandating that Americans buy insurance even when they don't want insurance.— MO Republican Party (@MissouriGOP) May 4, 2017
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, Tarkio Republican:
“Over the last 6 years, I’ve voted to repeal part or all of Obamacare over 60 times. Now, we finally have a chance to pass a repeal bill that cannot be vetoed by the President. And we can do that while repealing Obamacare’s numerous fines and taxes, giving Americans over $900 billion in tax relief.”
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Harrisonville Republican:
“AHCA is the first step towards building a fair system that empowers Americans, not the government, to make their own health care decisions.”
@RepHartzler Have you heard from any constituents that have benefitted from the ACA? I truly hope AHCA is better.— Philip Van Arsdale (@pavanarsdale) May 4, 2017
@RepHartzler I have a neurological disorder that's almost killed me 3 times. Rest assured, if I make it to #midterms2018 you will not have my vote.#AHCA— Z. M. Carpenter (@zackmcarpenter) May 4, 2017
Comments