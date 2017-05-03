Kansas House likely to debate tax plan that would raise more than $1 billion

The Kansas House is expected to consider a new tax plan Wednesday afternoon that would raise more than $1 billion over a two-year span and fundamentally end Gov. Sam Brownback’s earlier tax cuts.
House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a Dighton Republican, told his Republican colleagues that he’d check whether the bill had support before House lawmakers planned to talk about the plan in the afternoon.
“We’re left to chart a path without direction from the governor,” Hineman told his Republican colleagues Wednesday morning. “We’ll see where that leads.”
The latest tax proposal would raise each individual income tax rates and bring back a third tax bracket thrown out by the Brownback tax cuts.
Brownback’s tax exemption for roughly 330,000 business owners would also be rolled back under the proposal.
It was unclear whether House Democrats would support the bill. Democrats would be key in teaming up with Republicans to pass the bill with a veto-proof majority.
Brownback vetoed an earlier attempt to raise more than $1 billion over two years through tax increases, and the Legislature was unable to override his veto despite the bipartisan support for the bill.
An attempt this week to pass a similar bill, albeit one that raised less money, failed to gain enough support to make it to a floor vote.
Both Hineman and House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said they anticipate Brownback opposing the tax increases.
During a brief interview Wednesday, the governor did not definitively say he would veto the bill.
Rep. John Whitmer, a Wichita Republican, has been a vocal critic of the income tax increases lawmakers agreed to earlier this year.
He walked into a House Republican caucus meeting and asked reporters “who wants to vote for a billion dollar tax increase?”
After being reminded that his colleagues had already agreed to a $1 billion tax increase over two years back in February before it was vetoed by Brownback, Whitmer continued to criticize his colleagues who support such a move.
“It’s not my fault they’re insane,” Whitmer said.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments