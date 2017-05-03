Reproductive rights protest at the Missouri Capitol becomes a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

A group of Missouri women dressed up as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale” marched through the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the legislature’s actions on women’s reproductive rights.
Inspired by a group of Texas women, the Missouri protesters were dressed in character from the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood in which women are subjugated and are made to wear heavy red robes. The tale is featured in a new Hulu streaming TV series.
The group was visiting the Capitol as lawmakers were debating a budget provision that could prevent uninsured women from choosing to get family planning services from any health center, hospital or doctor who refers for abortions.
