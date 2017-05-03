Reproductive rights protest at the Missouri Capitol becomes a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? Pause 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 0:57 Museum neighbors finally in agreement with expansion 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who signed with an enemy team 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 1:40 Topeka police officer rescues child from pond 4:47 New Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You've got to find ways to win' 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 2:34 Danny Duffy: 'All we can do is keep going' 0:58 That time Garth Brooks sold out 9 Sprint Center shows Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On Wednesday, a group of Missouri women frustrated with the actions of the Missouri legislature to restrict women’s reproductive rights took to the Capitol dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale." Jason Hancock and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star