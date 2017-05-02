Director of Kansas Democratic Party to step down

Kansas Democratic Party director Kerry Gooch will step down, the party confirmed Tuesday.
Tom Witt, chairman of the party’s progressive caucus, said Gooch announced his intention to leave on a call Tuesday evening with a core group of party officials. Witt said Gooch would resign within the next 60 days or so.
Party spokeswoman Heather Scanlon also said Gooch will step down. An official announcement will be made Wednesday.
Gooch became director in 2015 at the age of 24. He joined the party as political director in 2013.
“He helped us turn the party around and flip a number of seats,” Witt said.
Gooch will be involved in the search for the next director, Witt said. He could not say what Gooch’s future plans are.
“He has decided it is time to move on to new challenges,” Witt said.
