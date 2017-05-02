Trump administration to get $0 to stop medical marijuana, including in Missouri

2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? Pause

1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands

1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts

1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow

1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft

5:26 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round

1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

3:31 No. 1 basketball recruit Bagley says UK speaks for itself