Bob Dole, a Kansas political icon, receives Truman Public Service Award

Former Sen. Bob Dole, a Republican and Kansas political icon, was honored Monday night with the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award.
Dole, who won the Republican nomination for president in 1996, received the award from the city of Independence.
The award, which was established in 1974, is awarded annually to “an outstanding American citizen who best typifies and possesses the qualities of dedication, industry, ability, honesty and integrity that distinguished President Harry S Truman,” according to the city’s website.
Tonight we honor a life of personal, phenomenal achievement. @weirIndep4 presents Senator Dole w/ Harry S Truman Award for Public Service. pic.twitter.com/FlOG9hUdgs— City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) May 2, 2017
Dole was honored for his military service — the Kansan received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star in World War II — and the more than four decades he spent representing Kansas, first in the U.S. House and then in the U.S. Senate.
Past recipients of the honor include civil rights icon Coretta Scott King, astronaut John Glenn and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton, who squared off against Dole in the 1996 election.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Comments