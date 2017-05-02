Government & Politics

Trump will name Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Council of Governors

President Donald Trump plans to appoint Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to the Council of Governors.

The council was established in 2010 under President Barack Obama as a way to facilitate greater cooperation between state and federal officials on issues of homeland security.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, was one of seven governors the White House announced late Monday would be named to the council. His term will be two years.

The Republican governor has already made several trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump and other administration officials since taking office in January.

The other appointees to the council are Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, both Republicans; Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, all Democrats; and Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent.

