Horsley at City Hall: Police chief search, body cams, 18th and Vine, KCI

On tap this week: a bunch of noteworthy events and discussions involving Kansas City government, politics and the public. We’re anticipating an update on the police chief search, a discussion about police body cameras, plus meetings about the future at 18th and Vine and Kansas City International Airport.
In the background, trying to follow a referendum petition drive that could impede development of a new downtown convention hotel.
Plus, as the Missouri legislative session winds down over the next two weeks, we’ll see if they act on pre-empting Kansas City’s new minimum wage law or addressing the Real ID issue with Missouri’s drivers’ licenses at KCI. It’s questionable whether they will resolve these issues before session ends May 12.
Monday, May 1
The Board of Police Commissioners holds a press conference at 10:15 a.m. at Police Headquarters, 1125 Locust Street, to give an update on the police chief search and provide details about three upcoming community forums.
The 5th City Council District holds a meeting at 6 p.m. that will include a listening session with Aviation Director Pat Klein about the future of Kansas City International Airport. This community meeting is open to the public, at Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St. This is the first of a series of neighborhood listening sessions as city officials chart a course for airport improvements.
One last reminder that applications for the $999 houses are due to the Kansas City Land Bank by the end of the day Monday. The board will then review applications in hopes of selling 50 urban core houses in their inventory.
Tuesday, May 2
KC Stat, which uses data and performance measures to try to make municipal government more efficient, meets at 9 a.m., 10th floor of City Hall. This meeting’s focus is public safety, and the agenda includes a discussion about body cameras, crime prevention efforts and ways to improve the fire department’s response times.
The City Plan Commission meets beginning at 9 a.m., 26th floor of City Hall, and will consider a host of development proposals.
The 18th and Vine Development Policy Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Gem Theater, 1615 E. 18th St., to discuss an action plan and strategies for 18th and Vine improvements.
Wednesday, May 3
The City Council’s committees meet and agendas are here.
Public Safety Committee meets at 10 a.m. and the discussion may include an update on the city’s new marijuana ordinance and ways to ensure offenders understand the importance of legal representation, including possibly with Legal Aid.
Saturday, May 6
Officials trying to revamp Kansas City’s bike master plan hold the fourth and last in a series of public outreach meetings. This one is 9 a.m. to noon at Foreign Language Academy, 114 E. Armour Blvd.
KC Streetcar celebrates its first birthday with a party at Union Station, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
