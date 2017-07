Johnson County MoveOn members came out and expressed thanks to Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas during a monthly meeting at the senator's office in Olathe after Moran, along with fellow Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, said Monday that he would oppose the latest draft of a Senate Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. However, Moran said Tuesday that he'd vote to proceed to debate on a bill that would repeal the law without replacing it.