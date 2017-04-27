Senate confirms Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Pause

1:54 Greitens signs bill while taking a Lyft to get Taco Bell

1:24 How to avoid oak mite bites

1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0

1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy Johns employee

0:58 KC fire crews clean up vegetable oil after truck overturns

1:08 Analyzing the Chiefs' needs in the 2017 NFL Draft

1:48 Royals manager Ned Yost hopeful Jorge Soler can offer help

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'