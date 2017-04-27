Greitens gets a shout-out from Taco Bell after his Chalupa bill-signing ceremony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Brownback says he's "heartened" by Trump tax plan Pause 1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers 2:23 Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School 1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0 0:52 Vegetable prices are soaring due to heavy rain in California 1:08 Analyzing the Chiefs' needs in the 2017 NFL Draft 3:46 Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads 3:39 Chiefs general manager John Dorsey talks quarterback draft class, 2017 schedule 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On Monday Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed a new transportation bill designed to encouraging ride-sharing services in the state. To make the point he signed the bill in a Lyft car in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. Eric Greitens Facebook