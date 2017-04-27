Greitens gets a shout-out from Taco Bell after his Chalupa bill-signing ceremony

Eat your heart out, McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC and Sonic.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made a run for the border this week for a most unusual bill-signing ceremony.
On Monday, Greitens signed a new transportation bill designed to encouraging ride-sharing services in the state. To make the point, he signed the bill in a Lyft car.
And because he apparently loves Taco Bell — who knew? — he signed it in a Taco Bell parking lot. A Taco Bell on Mexico Road, no less.
Definitely nacho your politics as usual.
The governor, known for his predilection for social media, posted a video of his escapade to his Twitter account and Facebook page.
“As many of you know, there are ride-sharing services around the country, services like Lyft, like Uber, that are really convenient for people, and most importantly allow thousands of people to earn a little bit of extra money,” Greitens says in opening the video.
“But here in Missouri for too long special interests and lobbyists created all these regulations so that we couldn’t do that here ... But I told you, we are gonna come, we are gonna fight for you, and that’s exactly what we are doing today.”
Then he catches a lift in a Lyft car driven by a woman identified as Jamie, who tells the governor she just moved to Missouri.
They head to Taco Bell.
In the drive-thru, Jamie orders a Steak Chalupa Supreme and a Nachos BellGrande.
“Would you mind if I actually signed this bill in the car?” Greitens asks her after they order.
“What?” she says.
“We’re actually going to make a law,” he tells her.
She pulls out her cell phone to capture the momentous occasion.
“This might be the first bill that’s ever been signed in a Lyft car with a Chalupa.”
Well, uh, not exactly.
Greitens signed the official copy of the bill at an earlier event on Monday at St. Charles Community College, spokesman Parker Briden said.
That didn’t stop Taco Bell, happy about the product placement, from sharing the video on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.
Getting a lift to Taco Bell just got a lot easier in Missouri. https://t.co/MTYGnm8MhF— Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 26, 2017
