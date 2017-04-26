KC Council committee supports micro-unit apartment construction at 55th and Troost

A type of residential development that’s well-known in Europe and Asia but rare in the U.S. could come next year to Troost Avenue.
The City Council’s Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a proposal for a multifamily project with “micro-unit” apartments on the west side of Troost Avenue between 55th and 56th streets. The full council votes Thursday.
“We’re thrilled to present this project today,” developer John Hoffman told the committee. Hoffman is a principal with UC-B Properties, which proposes the 50-unit apartment project that’s being called Scholar’s Row.
The building would have 47 micro-units of about 300-square-feet each, plus three somewhat larger units, on a scale of traditional studio or one-room bedroom apartments. Sixty percent of the units would have balcony space.
Hoffman said these micro-units can be attractive for university students and young professionals just starting out because they are more affordable, with rents of about $700 or $800 per month, including utilities. They also come equipped with built-in furniture, such as a couch, desk and platform bed. “Everything but a mattress,” he said.
Hoffman said this would be the first private, multifamily residential development on Troost Avenue in decades, and there are hopes that it will spur more commercial and retail development.
“We see it as the next Brookside,” Hoffman said.
The $4 million project did get some incentives approved by the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, allowing 100 percent property tax abatement for 10 years.
The developer hopes to begin construction later this summer, with completion about 10 months later.
UC-B is also doing other projects along 63rd Street and elsewhere on or near Troost Avenue.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
