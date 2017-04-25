Trump’s border wall goes wanting, and conservatives shrug

1:40 Federal judge orders Kobach to hand over documents from Trump meeting Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs

3:03 KCATA's Uber-like app breaks down barriers

30:40 Mellinger Minutes Live: Royals hitting slump, Chiefs draft and more

1:31 What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers

2:47 Woman falls from truck during KC police pursuit

0:49 By the numbers: Eric Hosmer, ground balls and power

1:21 David Beaty evaluates his quarterbacks' performances in the spring game