Trump condemns Holocaust deniers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Federal judge orders Kobach to hand over documents from Trump meeting Pause 2:21 Trump condemns deniers on Holocaust Remembrance Day 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 1:31 What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers 0:49 By the numbers: Eric Hosmer, ground balls and power 2:47 Woman falls from truck during KC police pursuit 2:26 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 1:48 Royals manager Ned Yost hopeful Jorge Soler can offer help 0:39 When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event 3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In a speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day, President Donald Trump stated that those who deny that 6 million Jews were killed by Nazis during World War II "are an accomplice of this horrible evil." He spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. The White House