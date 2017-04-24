Government & Politics

April 24, 2017 9:46 AM

Horsley at City Hall: Land Bank $999 sale, streetcar birthday, water main milestone

By Lynn Horsley

lhorsley@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Land Bank board prepares to wrap up the agency’s $999 home sale, and the Streetcar Authority continues planning for the system’s first year anniversary. Plus, the Water Department marks completion of the 100th mile of new water mains since 2013.

Monday, April 24

The Land Bank board meets at 9 a.m., 4900 Swope Parkway, and we’ll get an update on the $999 home sale and other initiatives. The $999 sale wraps up May 1.

The city’s Parking and Transportation Commission meets at 11:30 a.m., 10th floor of City Hall, to discuss, among other things, parking enforcement, the city’s bike master plan and the Main Street MAX realignment.

The Water Department marks a milestone of completing 100 miles of water main replacements with a 1:30 p.m. celebration and pipe signing, 5108 N. Cypress.

Tuesday, April 25

KC Stat, which uses data and performance measures to try to make city government more efficient, meets at 9:30 a.m., 10th floor of City Hall. This month’s focus is on planning, zoning and economic development. Topics include how to make Kansas City a better tourism and entrepreneurial destination, neighborhood revitalization and digital inclusion.

Park Board meets, 2 p.m., Park Headquarters, 4600 E. 63rd Street Trafficway.

Wednesday, April 26

The City Council’s committees meet and agendas are here.

Finance Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. and will discuss an ordinance affirming that remaining sidewalk special assessments will be abated since voters approved a new approach to sidewalk repairs with the $800 million general obligation bond authorization that was approved April 4.

Thursday, April 27

KC Streetcar Authority meets at noon, 600 E. Third St., and the discussion likely will include plans for the streetcar’s 1st year anniversary, May 6.

Friday, April 28

Just a note to the public that City Hall will have a Tornado Drill from 10 to 11 a.m., so the Hall will be closed to the public during that time.

Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled

Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled 1:35

Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway issues a subpoena 1:31

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway issues a subpoena
Spilling sewage into the Missouri River 0:46

Spilling sewage into the Missouri River

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos