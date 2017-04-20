After getting subpoena, Greitens administration turns over documents to Missouri auditor

A day after receiving a subpoena from Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration has turned over information regarding its management of income tax refunds.
The Missouri Department of Revenue delivered a stack of documents to the auditor’s office Thursday. Galloway had been trying to get the department to turn over these documents for six weeks before deciding to issue a subpoena Wednesday.
“I am hopeful that in the future the issuance of a subpoena will not be necessary for my office to do its job protecting taxpayers,” Galloway said in a statement.
The goal of Galloway’s audit is to ensure the Missouri Department of Revenue is complying with a state law that requires income tax refunds be paid out within 45 days of filing. If refunds haven’t been paid within 45 days, the state must pay them with interest.
A spokesman for Greitens did not respond to a request for comment on why the department did not turn over the documents earlier.
