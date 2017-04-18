Kansas City’s downtown airport has a new manager

Kansas City’s Wheeler Downtown Airport has a new manager.
Melissa Cooper replaces Mike Roper, who retired late last year.
Cooper served most recently as manager of field maintenance at Kansas City International Airport. Before that time, she was deputy director of the Johnson County Airport Commission in 2014, and assistant manager of the downtown airport from 2006 to 2014.
Wheeler Airport was built in 1927 and has undergone extensive renovations over the years. It is now Kansas City’s main airport for corporate, charter and recreational flyers.
