Greitens’ campaign spends more than $500,000, raises only $25,000 in three months

Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign committee spent more than $500,000 and raised only $25,000 during his first three months in office, according to paperwork filed Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Those campaign fundraising figures don’t include any activity by Greitens’ nonprofit, A New Missouri Inc., which recently began running digital ads in support of the governor.
The biggest chunk of Greitens’ campaign spending — roughly $190,000 — went to C5 Creative Consulting, a Georgia-based political consulting firm run by Nick Ayers.
Ayers was Greitens’ top campaign strategist last year and is a close adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. He also has ties to the dark money donations Greitens relied on during the 2016 campaign.
Greitens’ campaign paid a South Carolina-based advertising firm $173,000 last month. The firm, Something Else Strategies, is run by a team of longtime GOP political consultants.
Trips to the nation’s capital also made up a chunk of Greitens’ campaign spending. In just three months, the governor spent more than $11,000 on hotels and travel to Washington, D.C.
His campaign raised only $25,000 during the first three months of 2017, far less than the $2.6 million he raised the previous three months. That big drop-off can likely be attributed to voter-imposed campaign contribution limits going into effect in December.
But the $25,000 raised by his campaign doesn’t tell the whole story of Greitens’ fundraising activity.
The governor’s nonprofit, which was created in February and is housed in a Jefferson City office building that was recently purchased by one of Missouri’s most prolific campaign donors, does not have to abide by the contribution limits. It also isn’t required to disclose where it is getting its money.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat and the only statewide officeholder on the ballot next year, reported raising $152,000 during the first three months of the year. She spent $22,000 and has $381,000 cash on hand.
Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican who is reportedly eyeing a run for U.S. Senate next year, raised only $3,000 and spent $211,000 from January to March. He has slightly more than $1 million cash on hand.
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, raised $28,000 and spent $17,000. He has nearly $37,000 cash on hand.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, raised $133,000 and spent $81,000. He has $139,000 cash on hand.
Treasurer Eric Schmitt, a Republican, raised $41,000 and spent $29,000. He has $215,000 cash on hand.
Jason Hancock: 573-634-3565, @J_Hancock
Comments