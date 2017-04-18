Kansas City hosts giant recycling event on Saturday, Earth Day

Saturday is Earth Day, and Kansas City will host a big recycling event to commemorate the date. Kansas City residents can bring waste tires and other waste items, and metro area residents can bring computers, documents for shredding, and gently used items to be redistributed.
The event is 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at 1320 E. Truman Road, across the street from the Manual Career and Technical Center, east of downtown Kansas City.
“This is a great way to protect our earth by being environmentally responsible while conserving natural resources and keeping our beautiful city clean,” said Marleen Leonce, senior environmental officer with Kansas City municipal government.
Residents living within the city limits of Kansas City can bring waste tires, tires, yard waste, batteries and appliances such as washers, dryers and refrigerators. Proof of residency is required.
The following vendors will take items brought from anyone in the metro area:
▪ Surplus Exchange: computers and cell phones and related items, plus televisions, VCRs, DVD players and related household and office electronics. All cathode-ray-tube items cost $20.
▪ Team Thrift: clothing, accessories, books, footwear, toys, linens, housewares, small electronics, mechanical items like lawnmowers (all in clean, working condition).
▪ Ripple Glass: all glass food and beverage containers of any color, for recycling.
▪ RevolveKC: bicycles to be refurbished and bicycle helmets.
▪ Truman Habitat: building materials and gently used furniture.
▪ Avenue of Life: used mattresses and box springs to be recycled, plus gently used furniture to be redistributed.
▪ Document Resources: on-site document shredding, but documents must be in paper bags or boxes.
Kansas City residents can also take household hazardous waste free of charge to the city’s Environmental Campus, 4707 Deramus, every week on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Acceptable items include paint, automotive products, hazardous liquids, flammables, lawn and garden products and pesticides.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments