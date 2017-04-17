Horsley at City Hall: GO bonds, water needs, police, hotel … lots of priorities

City Hall officials are deliberating how to launch the $800 million general obligation bond program, while also continuing to deal with water infrastructure costs, crime prevention initiatives and a host of other priorities.
This week we expect the long-awaited anti-violence task force report, plus a final City Council vote on the downtown convention hotel.
Monday, April 17
The Parking Policy Review Board meets at 10 a.m., 4th floor of City Hall, and will discuss a host of parking issues, including new parking enforcement approaches, plus Crossroads and River Market parking and ride-sharing options like Zipcar.
Tuesday, April 18
The Cost of Water Task Force meets 4 to 7 p.m. at the South Patrol Station, 9701 Marion Park Drive. The group continues its discussions on how to mitigate big water and sewer rate increases while also dealing with mounting storm water and other water infrastructure costs. Final recommendations are expected in a few months.
The public is invited to weigh in on Kansas City’s bike master plan at a series of public meetings. The first one is 6 to 8 p.m. April 18 at Avila University’s Whitfield Conference Room, 11901 Wornall Road. There’s also one 6 to 8 p.m. on April 25 at Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.; 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St.; and one 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at Foreign Language Academy, 114 E. Armour Road.
City Manager Troy Schulte, Brian Kidwell from the Missouri Department of Transportation and Nick Haines of KCPT will address an audience at 6:30 p.m. at the Plaza Library, 4801 Main St., about the challenges of Kansas City’s aging infrastructure, including water, sewer, streets and bridges. This will also likely include a look ahead, in light of Kansas City’s approval of an $800 million bond package.
Wednesday, April 19
The City Council’s committees meet and agendas are here.
Finance Committee, which meets at 8:30 a.m., will hear an audit on how the city handles discrimination complaints. The audit is timely in light of several recent costly lawsuit settlements.
Thursday, April 20
Expecting an update from Mayor Sly James and others today about the final recommendations from the Citizens Anti-Violence Task Force, which has spent more than a year studying ways to address Kansas City’s violent crime problems. Unfortunately, so far this year KC has had more than 30 homicides, which is ahead of last year’s pace. And last year was the worst year for homicides since 2008.
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meets at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to discuss how to get the Buck O’Neil Bridge (Broadway Bridge) rebuilt or replaced, given the Missouri Department of Transportation’s severe budget constraints.
The council will be asked to give final approval to a new downtown convention hotel, the first in Kansas City since 1985.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
