Trump takes time on Easter to tweet about Kansas and media coverage

President Donald Trump took time out of his Easter Sunday to criticize media coverage and talk about the Republicans’ win last week in the 4th Congressional District’s special election in Kansas.
“The recent Kansas election (Congress) was a really big media event, until the Republicans won,” the president tweeted Sunday night. “Now they play the same game with Georgia-BAD!”
Ron Estes, the Republican state treasurer in Kansas, defeated Democrat James Thompson to win the seat. Estes won 53 percent of the vote, while Thompson captured 46 percent.
National media covered the election and the campaign’s closing days, but there was little national coverage of the race before then.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recorded phone calls in support of Estes, and Trump tweeted his support of Estes once again on election day.
The 4th Congressional District is viewed as a strong Republican seat. Republican Mike Pompeo, who resigned from Congress after agreeing to become director of the CIA, won the district by 31 points last year.
The president’s tweet also mentioned Tuesday’s special congressional election in Georgia to fill a seat that had been held by a Republican.
The race has attracted national attention for what it could mean if a Democrat is able to win a seat held just months ago by a Republican.
Democrats have tried to use the special elections to build momentum as both parties prepare for the midterm elections in 2018.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
